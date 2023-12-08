Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.22. 604,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

