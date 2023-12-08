Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $6.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.8% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,808,592. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.