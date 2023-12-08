Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $504,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 284,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,295. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

