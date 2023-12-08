Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.62. 2,338,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,315,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

