4,288 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.68. 250,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.80.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

