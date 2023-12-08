Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.81. 854,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,396. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

