Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 3,591 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %
JPM stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $456.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
