iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 502.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,308,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,659,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

