Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $210.00 at KeyCorp

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.86 and a 200-day moving average of $194.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,580. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.