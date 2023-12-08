East Coast Asset Management LLC. Sells 274 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.74. The company had a trading volume of 317,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,908. The company has a market capitalization of $325.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.