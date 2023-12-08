EHP Funds Inc. Sells 13,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

