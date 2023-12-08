Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,336 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up approximately 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $33,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

In other Ferguson news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.03. The stock had a trading volume of 248,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,631. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.20.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

