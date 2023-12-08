Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 1,910 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 2.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $31,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

