McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.72.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $286.94. The stock had a trading volume of 577,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,795. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

