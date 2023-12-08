Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 4,812 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CVX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.41. 2,481,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average is $156.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

