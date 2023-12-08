Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Position Lifted by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 121.4% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 323.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AAP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 161,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,932. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

