Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,266 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

BAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. 8,035,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,403,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.