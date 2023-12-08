Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 94,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

