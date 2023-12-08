Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 6,857 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 470,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 72,283 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 900,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

