Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.4% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Accenture by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,867,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,379,000 after purchasing an additional 423,333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 42,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $336.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.24 and its 200 day moving average is $313.46. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $339.46. The firm has a market cap of $211.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

