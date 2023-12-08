Casdin Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Casdin Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 2.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 6.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.05. 332,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

