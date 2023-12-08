Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Sells 70,000 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises approximately 2.7% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 309,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ryanair by 17,827.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 390,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $126.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

