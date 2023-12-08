Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.20. 2,423,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,800,621. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.