Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.30. 982,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,692. The company has a market cap of $337.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $423.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

