Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $20.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,258.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,327. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,260.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,011.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,937.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

