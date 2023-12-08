Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 2,320,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,973,203. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.