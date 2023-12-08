Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.81 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,679 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.53. 141,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.84 and a 200-day moving average of $351.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

