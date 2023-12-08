IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 126,093 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,093 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,975,000 after buying an additional 1,352,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after buying an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

TLT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.50. 8,271,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,686,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.