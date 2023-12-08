TD Cowen Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,150.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,010.75.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $947.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $945.80 and a 200-day moving average of $938.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

