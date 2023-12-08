TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

East Coast Asset Management LLC. trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 15.7% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $35,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $8.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $981.41. 11,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,508. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $599.42 and a 52-week high of $1,013.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $899.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $872.89.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total value of $2,612,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,320,330.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,316 shares of company stock worth $75,449,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.