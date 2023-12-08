Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,188. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

