Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 298.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $35,131,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,410,000 after purchasing an additional 158,212 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,257,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $10.16 on Friday, hitting $474.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,792. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $475.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.83.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

