Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.21.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

