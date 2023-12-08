EHP Funds Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $158.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average of $164.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

