Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $922.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $380.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.38 and a 12-month high of $999.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.45.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

