Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

