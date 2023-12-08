Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,184 shares during the quarter. Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

YPS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

