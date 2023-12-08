Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $3.93. Science 37 shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 20,163 shares changing hands.

Science 37 Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $555.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. Analysts predict that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Science 37 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 475.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,658,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 377.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,154,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 912,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.