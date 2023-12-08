Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $3.93. Science 37 shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 20,163 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $555.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. Analysts predict that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
