Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Sonic Automotive accounts for 1.5% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owned 0.51% of Sonic Automotive worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $73,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,846,385.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,274.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

SAH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 15,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,436. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.24%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

