Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.81. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 640,522 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.