Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.99. Vital Farms shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 32,443 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Vital Farms Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $626.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $289,378.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $289,378.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,943 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

