Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $36.12 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $36,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.20. 619,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

