Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 754 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 14,267,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,752,063. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.