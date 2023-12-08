Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.3% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bank of America by 39.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 105,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 58.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 510,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 188,250 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 239.7% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 93,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,253,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,418,234. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $245.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.