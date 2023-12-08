Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alphabet by 84.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 193,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 88,704 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,410,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 59,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,572,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,581,139. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

