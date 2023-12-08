12,172 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Churchill Downs makes up about 0.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. 10,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,844. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

