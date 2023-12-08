Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 674,929 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.25. 737,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,088. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

