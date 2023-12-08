Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.55 during midday trading on Friday. 281,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,272. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

