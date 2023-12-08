Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Cencora were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.80. 120,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,566. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock worth $262,650,480. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

