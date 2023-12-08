Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $203.77. The stock had a trading volume of 121,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,389. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.66. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.